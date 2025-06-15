Consensys founder: ETH has been discussed frequently recently due to the improvement of the US regulatory environment

PANews
2025/06/15 17:37
Ethereum
ETH$3,860.99+1.25%

PANews reported on June 15 that Joseph Robin, founder of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, responded to the community's statement that he had recently been under pressure from ETH and therefore frequently posted for discussion. He said: The reason why ETH was discussed less frequently before was because Gary Gensler, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, did not recommend public discussion, and regulators launched an investigation into Ethereum and the decentralized ecosystem. But now that the U.S. regulatory environment has improved, we can speak more freely, and we have always been very outspoken. We also hope that the community can express their concerns to Ethereum, Consensys, and decentralized protocols to jointly solve the problem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

According to PANews on July 31, Microsoft (MSFT.O) saw its US stock price rise 8% in the evening session. If this upward trend can be maintained until Thursday's opening, it
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.008437+3.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:51
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
Solana
SOL$180.15-0.85%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.07084-1.65%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003127+12.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:15
Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

Original Author: Shao Jiayi, Huang Wenjing Over the past two years, many people working in payment, wallet, and crypto products have been quietly focusing on one direction: the U-card. To
MAY
MAY$0.05242-1.28%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02188+5.90%
U Coin
U$0.01127-2.33%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02035+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:00

Trending News

More

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain