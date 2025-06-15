Vietnam Joins BRICS as 10th Partner in Push for Stronger Global South Ties

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 13:10
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1212+3.94%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+0.89%

Vietnam’s entry into BRICS cements the bloc’s rise as a global powerhouse, expanding its partner network to 10 nations and accelerating momentum for systemic financial realignment.

BRICS Welcomes Vietnam, Underscoring Push for Inclusive World Order

As BRICS continues expanding its global footprint, Brazil, serving as the current chair of the group, announced on June 13 that Vietnam has officially joined as the 10th partner country. This development marks another step in the bloc’s efforts to deepen ties with strategically aligned nations across the Global South. The partner-country framework, introduced at the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan in October 2024, is designed to allow closer coordination with countries that support the group’s vision but are not full members. BRICS operates as a forum for political and diplomatic coordination, addressing a wide spectrum of issues from economic development to multilateral governance reform.

The announcement states:

With this inclusion, Vietnam joins nine other partner countries: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. The current BRICS membership comprises eleven nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. Vietnam’s participation signals its alignment with BRICS priorities, including support for a more inclusive international order and enhanced South-South cooperation.

Vietnam’s entry into the group is viewed as a reflection of its increasing geopolitical relevance and its growing role in regional and global governance. Brazil emphasized Vietnam’s strategic role in the global economy:

Supporters of BRICS’ expansion argue that Vietnam’s inclusion adds significant economic weight and innovation capacity to the bloc. Critics caution that expansion could complicate internal policy alignment, but advocates counter that the diverse perspectives of new partners like Vietnam could enrich the group’s strategic direction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

According to PANews on July 31, Microsoft (MSFT.O) saw its US stock price rise 8% in the evening session. If this upward trend can be maintained until Thursday's opening, it
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.008437+3.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:51
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintains its base rate at 4.75%.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintains its base rate at 4.75%.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintained its base interest rate at 4.75%, while the Federal Reserve remained on hold overnight.
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006333+40.17%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:23
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
Solana
SOL$180.14-0.82%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.07042-1.68%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003093+13.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:15

Trending News

More

Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintains its base rate at 4.75%.

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS