PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/21 Update:
Trump did not mention crypto, Bitcoin, market drops, inauguration speech lacks angles, no CA on chain
Musk says Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht will be released
Ross warns against investing in any meme coins named after him. Fake news is spreading, and the meme market is a bit chaotic.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.21)

