Crypto VC funding: IREN’s $550m convertible offering, Hypernative’s $40m raise

Crypto.news
2025/06/15 05:08
VinuChain
VC$0.00496--%

Crypto funding surged to nearly $709 million during the week of June 8-14, 2025, with a massive $550 million private placement by IREN leading the charge.

Venture capital activity remained robust across the sector, particularly in infrastructure, with funding rounds spanning from pre-seed to Series B.

Startups like Hypernative, Yupp, Turnkey, and OneBalance also drew substantial investments, reflecting sustained investor confidence in crypto infrastructure and application-layer innovation despite broader market volatility.

Here’s what we tracked, using data from Cryptofundraising:

IREN (ex Iris Energy)

  • Raised $550 million through private placement of convertible senior notes
  • IREN has raised $863 million so far

Hypernative

  • Secured $40 million in a Series B round
  • The investment was backed by TenEleven, Ballistic Ventures, and Stepstone
  • Hypernative has raised $65 million so far

Yupp

  • Yupp raised $33 million in a Seed round
  • Investors include a16z crypto, Coinbase Ventures, and Kunal Shah

Turnkey

  • Gathered $30 million in a Series B round
  • The investment was backed by Bain Capital Crypto, Sequoia, and Lightspeed Faction
  • Turnkey has raised $52.5 million so far
https://twitter.com/turnkeyhq/status/1932030967188996348

Noah

  • Noah raised $22 million in a Seed round
  • Investors include LocalGlobe, Felix Capital, and FJ Labs

OneBalance

  • Secured $20 million in a Series A round
  • Backed by Cyber Fund, Blockchain Capital, and Mirana Ventures
  • OneBalance has raised $25 million so far

Projects < $11 Million

  • TYB (Try Your Best); $11 million in a Series A round
  • OpenTrade; $7 million in an Unknown round
  • NuConstruct; $6 million in a Seed round
  • Soon (Solana Optimistic Network); $5 million in an unknown round
  • Rise Labs; $4 million in a Strategic round
  • Orange Cap Games (Vibes); $3.5 million in a Seed round
  • Towns Protocol; $3.3 million in a Public sale
  • Silhouette; $3 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Hey Anon; $144,000 in an unknown round

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow crypto exchange-traded funds to list under a standardized framework. The proposed rule changes aim to eliminate the need for case-by-case approvals…
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01385-5.78%
U Coin
U$0.01127-2.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 09:22
A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Yu Jin, a new address has just received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital , worth approximately 152 million US dollars. It is
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.66+1.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:24
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26

Trending News

More

Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

CBOE Submits Universal Listing Standards for Crypto Asset ETPs, SOL and XRP ETPs Expected to Launch in Q4

FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS