Coinbase Prime is about to undergo system upgrade and maintenance, and the service will be suspended for four hours

PANews
2025/06/14 22:52
AIMon
AM$0.0000127--%

PANews reported on June 14 that Coinbase Institutional posted a reminder on the X platform that Coinbase Prime will be scheduled for maintenance from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Pacific Time on June 14, 2025 (23:00 on June 14 to 3:00 am on June 15, Beijing Time). During this period, the service will be temporarily suspended for four hours due to technical system upgrades. At that time, Coinbase Prime customers will not be able to trade, borrow, pledge, transfer or exchange assets, and real-time transfers will also be delayed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow crypto exchange-traded funds to list under a standardized framework. The proposed rule changes aim to eliminate the need for case-by-case approvals…
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01406-8.40%
U Coin
U$0.01127-2.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 09:22
A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Yu Jin, a new address has just received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital , worth approximately 152 million US dollars. It is
Ethereum
ETH$3,863.7+1.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:24
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26

Trending News

More

Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

CBOE Submits Universal Listing Standards for Crypto Asset ETPs, SOL and XRP ETPs Expected to Launch in Q4

FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS