Ethereum Foundation Backs Roman Storm With $500K Ahead of Trial

2025/06/14 22:20
The Ethereum Foundation has donated $500,000 to support Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm’s legal defense ahead of his July trial on money laundering and sanctions charges.

Storm, arrested in August 2023, faces accusations of enabling criminals—including North Korea’s Lazarus Group—to launder over $1 billion through the ethereum ( ETH) privacy tool. Privacy advocates argue that Storm’s charges are unjust because they criminalize the creation of neutral, open-source technology, which—like encryption or privacy tools—can be used for lawful purposes, setting a dangerous precedent for software developers. The foundation also pledged to match up to $750,000 in additional community donations. Storm, a U.S. citizen originally from Russia, maintains that writing open-source code is not criminal. His trial begins July 14, 2025, in New York.

Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow crypto exchange-traded funds to list under a standardized framework. The proposed rule changes aim to eliminate the need for case-by-case approvals…
PANews reported on July 31 that according to Yu Jin, a new address has just received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital , worth approximately 152 million US dollars.
PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
