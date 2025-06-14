The ApeCoin DAO dissolution proposal AIP-596 has officially started voting, and the deadline is June 26

2025/06/14 17:04
PANews reported on June 14 that Yuga Labs co-founder Garga.eth announced on the X platform that the proposal AIP-596 to dissolve ApeCoin DAO has officially started voting, aiming to further promote the reform of the ApeCoin ecosystem and orderly transfer assets and responsibilities to the new entity ApeCo established by Yuga Labs. It is reported that the new entity team will be composed of Cameron Kates, the current executive director of the Ape Foundation, and other foundation members and Banana Bill team members.

Garga.eth reminded that this AIP requires a large number of votes to pass. It is estimated that 3.5% of all circulating tokens will be required to participate in the vote and an absolute majority of 66% will be required to approve it. According to the voting information, the vote will end on June 26, and the current approval rate is 99.19%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

