Trading time: BTC hits $80,000, Arthur Hayes warns of 78,000 support level

1. Market observation

Keywords: Cocoro, ETH, BTC

Bitcoin fell to $80,000 this morning, and Ethereum also fell below $2,000 for a short time. The market sentiment indicator showed that the fear and greed index fell to 20, entering the extreme panic range. Bitcoin fell below the range after four months of sideways trading, but did not fully retest the previous high trading volume range. Observing the order book, it is found that the current largest pending orders are concentrated below 80K and above 95K, indicating that there is a lack of obvious trading opportunities in the current price range. At the same time, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes warned that Bitcoin may retest the $78,000 support level, and if it falls below it, it may point to $75,000. In addition, the owner of DOGE prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU announced the adoption of a new dog over the weekend and launched the Cocoro token on the Base chain. The token economics announced by Own The Doge showed that 20% will be used for community airdrops.

On the regulatory side, David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, opposes the proposal to tax every cryptocurrency transaction. At the same time, the Trump administration is exploring major tax reforms, including abolishing federal income tax and replacing it with tariffs on imported goods. It is worth noting that David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, wrote that the U.S. Department of Justice may liquidate Bitcoin against the president's wishes, which may explain the recent price trend.

In this context, the views and dynamics of various parties have attracted attention. Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, warned that the largest stock market crash may occur, and recommended that investors hold physical gold, silver and Bitcoin instead of related ETF products. Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy, put forward a grand vision at the White House Digital Asset Summit, suggesting that the United States acquire 5%-25% of the total global Bitcoin supply by 2035, and it is expected that it may generate a value of 16 trillion to 81 trillion US dollars by 2045.

In this regard, Zeneca, founder of ZenAcademy, shared his investment experience in the last market cycle this morning. He had experienced a drawdown of eight-digit assets and emphasized that "selling too early" is usually wiser than "holding too long" because most assets will eventually return to zero. He reminded investors to consider reducing some positions when they see investment returns and be wary of overconfident voices on social media. Zeneca believes that Bitcoin is better than most other assets in the long run, and advises investors to avoid excessive immersion in the crypto market and stay connected to non-crypto fields to avoid being swayed by market sentiment.

2. Key data (as of 13:00 HKT on March 10)

Bitcoin: $82,241.18 (-11.97% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $37.038 billion

Ethereum: $2,061.23 (-38.11% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.789 billion

Fear index: 20 (extreme fear)

Average GAS: BTC 3 sat/vB, ETH 0.65 Gwei

Market share: BTC 60.4%, ETH 9.2%

3. ETF flows (as of March 7 EST)

Bitcoin ETF: -$409.2 million

Ethereum ETF: -$23.1 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

US President Trump met with US technology leaders, including the CEOs of HP, Intel, IBM, and Qualcomm. (March 11, 2:00)

US President Trump signed an executive order. (March 11, 3:00)

U.S. February unadjusted CPI annual rate (March 12, 20:30)

Actual: None / Previous: 3% / Expected: 2.9%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate (March 12, 20:30)

Actual: None / Previous: 0.50% / Expected: 0.30%

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 8 (10,000 people) (March 13, 20:30)

Actual: None / Previous: 22.1 / Expected: None

5. Hot News

This week's preview | Movement launches mainnet; SBI's crypto exchange SBI VC Trade launches stablecoin "USDC" service

Macroeconomic Outlook of the Week: Fed officials enter the silent period before the FOMC meeting, and the CPI game is about to start

Data: CHEEL, CONX, APT and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, among which CHEEL unlocking value is about 162 million US dollars

Utah Senate passes Bitcoin bill, but removes Bitcoin reserve provision

Backed Launches Tokenized Coinbase Stock wbCOIN on the Base Network

WLFI's investment portfolio has lost more than $110 million, with ETH suffering the most losses

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time, and the US stock trading time is advanced by 1 hour

Today's Fear and Greed Index dropped to 20, and the level turned to extreme fear

El Salvador once again increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 6,111 BTC

CryptoQuant Research Director: Bitcoin Spot Demand Growth is Shrinking

Analysis: $82,000 may be the key support level for BTC in the near future, and will be seriously affected by macroeconomic factors in the short term

Grayscale's official website deletes the slogan "the world's largest Ethereum fund"

Binance: Delisting of improper market makers in GPS and SHELL

Trump family crypto project WLFI co-founded: will continue to support basic DeFi assets and value SUI's American background

Bubblemaps: Will launch platform token BMT on March 11

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF market has seen outflows for four consecutive weeks

Texas' Bitcoin Reserve Fund to Hold Cryptocurrency with a Market Cap of at Least $500 Billion

FIFA to launch cryptocurrency

Crypto industry's "political gamble" of $130 million in donations in exchange for Trump's support

Own The Doge Announces Cocoro Token Economics: 20% for Community Airdrops

DOGE Prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU Owner Announces Launch of Cocoro Token on Base Chain

Sonic Labs co-founder: Once severely hit by Multicoin managing partner Kyle Samani, but now successful

CZ: YZi Labs may invest in projects that use BNB/BSC as the main payment option to develop a good MVP

Data: The total amount of BTC held by whales has dropped to the lowest level since 2019

Coinbase Adds Aethir (ATH) and Syrup (SYRUP) to Listing Roadmap

Bloomberg: Kraken plans IPO as early as Q1 2026

Trump did not mention the new policy at the White House Crypto Summit, but attendees praised it