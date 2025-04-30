Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.30)

PANews
2025/04/30 10:14
Memecoin
MEME$0.001764+0.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1316-0.15%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011873-2.50%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008837-0.56%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/30 Update:
The world has suffered from pump.fun for a long time
NFT whale dingaling is preparing to launch boop.fun and conduct an airdrop
Gold Dogs are frequently issued on the SOL chain, but the scale and funds are far smaller than before

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.30)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

George Jones' widow suffers $17 million in XRP scam

George Jones' widow suffers $17 million in XRP scam

PANews reported on July 31 that according to FinanceFeeds, Nancy Jones, the widow of the late American country singer George Jones, lost approximately $17 million in a cryptocurrency scam involving
XRP
XRP$3.1268-0.07%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001365--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:20
A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

According to PANews on July 31, Onchain Lens reported that a whale or institutional address received another 32,855 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $124 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02177+5.37%
Ethereum
ETH$3,847.3+0.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:28
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01407-8.33%
U Coin
U$0.01121-2.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.231+11.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:25

Trending News

More

George Jones' widow suffers $17 million in XRP scam

A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

Meta's Q2 2025 revenue reached $47.52 billion, exceeding expectations.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins says regulatory framework will drive U.S. crypto innovation