Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/13 16:44
Solana
SOL$179.69-1.04%
Ethereum
ETH$3,844.92+1.00%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22196-1.28%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000111--%

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets.

The crypto market slumped 4% overall after Israel’s attacks prompted Iran to launch drone strikes in retaliation. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali said Israel would ”pay a very heavy price.”

Crypto Fear And Greed Index Slides 10 Points As Bitcoin Tumbles

Solana led losers among the top 10 cryptos with an 8.4% plunge, followed by Ethereum (7.7%), and Dogecoin (7.6%). Bitcoin tumbled 2.4% to trade at $105,046 as of 4:10 a.m. EST after slumping to an intraday low of $102,822.03 amid escalating Middle East tensions.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a gauge of sentiment in the crypto market, plummeted 10 points in the past 24 hours. The slide shows investors slashing their exposure to risk-on assets.

Bitcoin

24-Hour Crypto Liquidations Top $1.1 Billion After Israel Strike

Crypto long positions were hit hard, with total liquidations reaching $1.16 billion during the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass. Long trades accounted for the majority of these positions, with around $1.04 billion liquidated from traders who had bet on rising prices. 

BTC and ETH traders suffered the most after Bitcoin and Ethereum liquidations reached $46.38 million and $303.50 million, respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

George Jones' widow suffers $17 million in XRP scam

George Jones' widow suffers $17 million in XRP scam

PANews reported on July 31 that according to FinanceFeeds, Nancy Jones, the widow of the late American country singer George Jones, lost approximately $17 million in a cryptocurrency scam involving
XRP
XRP$3.1255-0.16%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001365--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:20
A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

According to PANews on July 31, Onchain Lens reported that a whale or institutional address received another 32,855 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $124 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02174+5.27%
Ethereum
ETH$3,841.46+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:28
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01407-8.39%
U Coin
U$0.01119-2.94%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2052-0.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:25

Trending News

More

George Jones' widow suffers $17 million in XRP scam

A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

Meta's Q2 2025 revenue reached $47.52 billion, exceeding expectations.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins says regulatory framework will drive U.S. crypto innovation