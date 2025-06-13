US Senate to vote on amended stablecoin bill on June 17 PANews 2025/06/13 23:27

ACT $0.04189 -1.62% SENATE $0.00889 +6.97% LIBERTY $0.09752 -1.65% TRUMP $9.374 -1.17%

Though concerns about the Trump family’s connections to World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin shadowed debate on the GENIUS Act, the bill is closer to passing the Senate.