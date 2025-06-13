SharpLink bets big on ETH with $463M treasury pivot

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:59
Moonveil
MORE$0.10439+5.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00735+9.70%
Ethereum
ETH$3,841.41+0.92%

SharpLink, a Nasdaq-listed firm now holds more ETH than any public company, staking 95% to generate passive yield for shareholders and boost Ethereum’s security.

SharpLink Gaming announced on June 13 that it has acquired 176,270.69 Ether (ETH) tokens for $462,947,816, positioning itself as the second-largest ETH holder globally, just behind the Ethereum Foundation.

The iGaming giant is also the largest publicly traded holder of ETH and has staked over 95% of its total holdings to generate yield while contributing to Ethereum’s network security. With this move, SharpLink is doubling down on ETH as the backbone of its treasury, making a bold statement about the future of crypto on Wall Street.

Why SharpLink is buying ETH

SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation of ETH, partly fueled by a recent $79 million capital raise, has delivered an 11.8% increase in ETH-per-share value since early June, highlighting the potential upside of its crypto-focused reserve policy.

The timing of SharpLink’s move is no coincidence. As U.S. Congress advances landmark stablecoin and digital asset market structure legislation, institutional adoption of Ethereum is gaining unprecedented legitimacy.

Joseph Lubin, SharpLink’s chairman, Ethereum co-founder, and Consensys CEO, framed the acquisition as a watershed moment for institutional crypto adoption.

He believes SharpLink’s move is both timely and catalytic, with the potential to accelerate Ethereum’s adoption as a core technology layer for global digital infrastructure.

With its half-billion-dollar bet, SharpLink isn’t just hedging on ETH’s price. The company is betting on Ethereum’s enduring utility as the backbone of decentralized finance, digital ownership, and next-gen internet infrastructure.

And if Congress delivers clear crypto regulations, SharpLink may soon look less like a pioneer and more like an early adopter in a wave of corporate crypto treasuries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

PANews reported on July 31st that US President Trump announced on social media that the United States has agreed to a comprehensive and complete trade agreement with South Korea. The
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14008-3.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.367-1.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:46
George Jones' widow suffers $17 million in XRP scam

George Jones' widow suffers $17 million in XRP scam

PANews reported on July 31 that according to FinanceFeeds, Nancy Jones, the widow of the late American country singer George Jones, lost approximately $17 million in a cryptocurrency scam involving
XRP
XRP$3.1245-0.60%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001365--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:20
A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

According to PANews on July 31, Onchain Lens reported that a whale or institutional address received another 32,855 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $124 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02174+5.17%
Ethereum
ETH$3,840.93+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:28

Trending News

More

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

George Jones' widow suffers $17 million in XRP scam

A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?