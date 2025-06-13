Source: Israel's operations against Iraq may last more than two weeks PANews 2025/06/13 19:29

MORE $0.10447 +5.59%

PANews June 13, according to Israel's i24News, Israeli sources said that the operation against Iran may take at least a few days, but it may also last more than two weeks. This depends on many factors, including Iran's response, the participation of the United States, and so on.