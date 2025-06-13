Tomo Wallet is the first to launch the KOL order tracking function on the APP

PANews reported on June 13 that TomoWallet announced the launch of the first Twitter tracking push function on the App side, including real-time push, intelligent identification and unlimited following. Using the TomoWallet AI Alpha function, when the KOL you follow mentions a certain currency in a tweet, the TomoWallet App will immediately send a reminder to your phone.

TomoWallet can automatically detect "token calls" in tweets, which means the currency symbol or name, without the need for manual filtering or keyword settings. Users can follow an unlimited number of KOLs, and all followed accounts will be notified when a new coin is mentioned, so they can track hot market trends anytime, anywhere without having to stare at the computer screen.