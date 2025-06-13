BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, after purchasing VIXBT, the BSC Foundation once again spent money to buy three assets: CAKE and LISTA for US$100,000 each, and MOOLAH for US$25,000.

