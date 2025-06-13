Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$42.3786 million

PANews
2025/06/13 16:10
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3602-1.59%

PANews reported on June 13 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$42.3786 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$20.9816 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$9.5651 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$3.0959 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1.6151 million;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$2.1226 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.9982 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

PANews reported on July 31st that US President Trump announced on social media that the United States has agreed to a comprehensive and complete trade agreement with South Korea. The
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13983-4.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.368-1.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:46
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01406-8.40%
U Coin
U$0.01114-3.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.23+12.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:25
With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Azuma On July 25th, Beijing time, the interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Resolv officially announced that it will gradually turn on its "fee switch," transferring
Planet
PLANET$0.000000945-0.94%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.19921-2.96%
Ethena
ENA$0.6291+8.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:00

Trending News

More

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.

Invesco Galaxy Submits Solana Spot ETF Listing Application to Cboe