US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgage loans, and the private market has tested $65 million

PANews
2025/06/26 11:00
U Coin
U$0.01124-2.17%

US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgages, and the private market has tested $65 million

On June 25th local time, Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), suddenly issued a statement saying that he had asked Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac - the two "invisible giants" that control more than half of U.S. mortgage loans - to study the inclusion of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in the mortgage assessment system!

US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgages, and the private market has tested $65 million

As the news came out, Bitcoin soared 2.2% to $107,000, and its market share soared to 66%.

It is worth noting that Bill Pulte is the grandson of William J. Pulte, the founder of Pulte Homes, one of the largest home builders in the United States, and was appointed director in March 2025 during Trump’s second term.

US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgages, and the private market has tested $65 million

Unlike his predecessor, Bill Pulte has publicly supported cryptocurrencies since 2019 and has used his social media influence to promote the adoption of digital assets and encourage policy openness.

Financial disclosures show that he personally holds between $500,000 and $1 million worth of Bitcoin and a similar-sized position in Solana. He also holds a stake in U.S. Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital Holdings and has invested in speculative stocks such as GameStop.

What does Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac do?

Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association, FNMA) and Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, FHLMC) are two government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) in the United States.

They are not banks that provide mortgages directly to homebuyers, but they play a vital role in the secondary mortgage market. By acting as market makers (i.e., continuous buyers), they ensure liquidity in the loan market.

This role can be roughly compared to a combination of China's "housing provident fund management center" + "state-owned bank" + "secondary market securitization platform", but the operating model is more market-oriented.

According to the National Association of Realtors, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac back about 70% of the mortgage market through 2025. That means most conventional loans made by private lenders are ultimately backed or purchased by one of these two entities.

US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgage loans, and the private market has tested $65 million

The FHFA was established after the collapse of the U.S. housing market in 2008 to strengthen supervision and maintain the safety and liquidity of the mortgage financial system. Any policy changes it announces will have a profound impact on potential homebuyers and the entire financial industry.

While FHFA’s review of crypto assets in mortgage underwriting remains in the early and exploratory stages, its consideration itself reflects a shift in the relevance of crypto assets and leadership priorities.

How might crypto assets be valued?

In the U.S., borrowers who currently want to use digital assets in the mortgage process must first convert them into U.S. dollars and deposit the funds in a regulated U.S. bank account. To comply with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s down payment or reserve fund guidelines, the funds must also “mature,” meaning they must remain in the account for at least 60 days.

US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgages, and the private market has tested $65 million

The FHFA review is expected to examine whether those rules need to be updated. One possible area of focus is asset valuation. Due to the volatility of crypto assets such as Bitcoin, lenders may be reluctant to accept the full market value when assessing a borrower's assets. A common approach in traditional finance is to apply a "haircut," which deducts a portion from the stated value to account for potential price fluctuations. Whether cryptocurrencies will adopt similar adjustments is uncertain.

Holding history may also be scrutinized. Lenders generally favor assets that have been held for a long time over those that have been held for a short time. Assets with clear documentation, consistent custody, and minimal trading activity may carry more weight than assets that have been recently acquired or frequently transferred.

Stablecoins may be considered separately. Tokens like USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) are designed to maintain a stable value relative to the U.S. dollar, which may make them more suitable for underwriting purposes. Even so, the treatment of stablecoins will depend on regulators’ acceptance of their structure, custody arrangements, and transparency standards.

Private markets have already taken the lead

Milo Credit, a Florida-based lender, launched one of the first crypto-mortgage products in the U.S. in 2022. It allows borrowers to pledge digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or certain stablecoins as collateral without having to sell cryptocurrencies and pay a cash down payment. This setup allows customers to obtain financing of up to 100% of the value of their home without liquidating their crypto assets. As of early 2025, Milo reported that it had issued more than $65 million in crypto-mortgage home loans.

US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgages, and the private market has tested $65 million

Similarly, Figure Technologies, a fintech firm led by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has explored a large-scale crypto-backed mortgage program, offering loans of up to $20 million using digital assets as collateral.

In addition, the "Bitcoin Savings Account" launched by Ledn can also be seen as a mortgage product, allowing users to obtain US dollar loans with a 50% LTV ratio.

However, these private products operate outside the federal mortgage system. Their loans are not eligible for resale to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, which means they do not benefit from the same level of liquidity and risk sharing as traditional loans. As a result, interest rates tend to be higher, and lenders often keep the loans themselves or work with alternative investors for financing.

Another limitation is risk. Crypto-collateralized loans typically require overcollateralization — meaning borrowers must pledge crypto assets worth more than the loan amount to offset volatility. But even with that buffer, price swings can present challenges.

In short, if the FHFA chooses to promote this policy, it will mark the transformation of cryptocurrencies from investment products to practical financial tools. Although it will take some time for the specific implementation, it has already sent a strong signal to the market: the mainstream financial system is opening the door to crypto assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%,
RealLink
REAL$0.04623-1.17%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000167+57.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:30
Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Token Terminal monitoring, in the past 365 days, companies and DAOs in the Ethereum ecosystem have generated a total of about US$7.3
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0.00000000000000000000759-0.13%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01621-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 15:58
Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets

Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets

A new White House report released by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets outlines the Trump administration’s vision for transforming the U.S. into a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation. Today the White House is releasing its comprehensive report on digital assets, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for innovators in a cutting-edge industry. President Trump is delivering on his promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the planet. pic.twitter.com/hrp8uQwf76 — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) July 30, 2025 Formed under Executive Order 14178, the group —comprising senior federal officials—has been tasked with delivering recommendations to shape a clear and supportive regulatory framework for digital financial technologies. The 166-page report asserts that by embracing these proposals, the U.S. can usher in a “Golden Age of Crypto” and position itself as the undisputed leader in this transformative sector. The White House just published a 166 page Digital Asset Report. 391 mentions of Crypto, 130 mentions of Bitcoin, 32 mentions of DeFi and 28 mentions of Ethereum. We won forever. pic.twitter.com/Z85BzykkxN — Farokh (Perma/Bull) (@farokh) July 30, 2025 The group points out the need for both legislative and regulatory clarity. It calls on Congress to close gaps in oversight by giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets, while encouraging the integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) into mainstream financial systems. Simultaneously, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC are urged to provide immediate federal guidance on registration, custody, trading, and recordkeeping—essentially fast-tracking safe access to crypto markets. Modernizing Financial Infrastructure for the Digital Era A central theme of the report is the modernization of U.S. financial regulation to support blockchain innovation. The Trump administration claims to have already ended what it refers to as “Operation Choke Point 2.0,” which previously restricted banking access for crypto firms. 🚨President Trump at the White House Crypto Summit: "We are ENDING Biden's Operation Choke Point 2.0!" pic.twitter.com/seQFOA1T1d — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 8, 2025 The Working Group recommends further reforms to clarify how banks can safely engage in activities like stablecoin issuance, tokenization, and custody services. It also calls for more transparent pathways for obtaining federal bank charters or Reserve Bank master accounts. Importantly, the report emphasizes that bank capital rules should reflect the actual risk of digital assets—not just their technical architecture—allowing institutions to better serve crypto users without disproportionate regulatory burdens. Solidifying the U.S. Dollar’s Role in the Digital Age President Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act on July 18 created the first-ever federal stablecoin framework. The White House sees this as a key step in strengthening the role of the U.S. dollar in global digital finance. The report urges regulators to swiftly implement the Act while safeguarding personal freedoms by opposing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). To protect privacy and civil liberties, the Working Group supports the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. This legislation would enshrine Trump’s Executive Order banning the creation of a U.S. CBDC, citing concerns over government overreach and surveillance. Crypto Tax Clarity and AML Modernization The report stresses the importance of fair and predictable tax treatment for digital assets. It recommends that the Treasury and IRS issue new guidance on topics such as wrapped tokens, staking, and small-scale transactions, while also reviewing outdated guidance on mining and other crypto-related income. It also encourages Congress to modify tax rules to treat digital assets as a distinct category, adding them to existing frameworks like wash sale rules. On the anti-money laundering (AML) front, the Working Group advocates for updated Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) guidance, protections for self-custody, and careful regulation of DeFi participants to balance innovation with national security. The report also warns against misuse of regulatory powers to unfairly target lawful crypto activities. Trump Report Shows Regulatory Shift as Crypto Gains Ground in Washington Industry leaders welcome growing clarity as U.S. lawmakers and regulators move toward coordinated digital asset rules. Ira Auerbach, Head of Tandem and former Head of Digital Assets at Nasdaq, responded to the release of the Trump administration’s crypto report, pointing out its potential to reshape the regulatory environment in the U.S. “Crypto voices are being heard, and Washington’s crypto conversation is evolving into actual rule-making—fuel for the industry’s flywheel,” Auerbach said. “The report’s roadmap, paired with Congress’s new market-structure and GENIUS stablecoin bills, aims to put the SEC and CFTC on the same field, tells issuers what playbook to run, and signals to the over $250 billion stablecoin sector that the U.S. wants those reserves kept on-shore. Clarity like that doesn’t just cut headline risk; it lures builders, capital, and jobs back to American soil. It is the textbook definition of common-sense regulation,” said Auerbach.
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003668+2.25%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000622-31.19%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009447-1.06%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003898-8.94%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1232+5.47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 05:40

Trending News

More

The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets

Trump White House releases long-promised crypto report

Listed company Sixty Six Capital increased its holdings of 18.2 Bitcoins and plans to raise funds to purchase more Bitcoins