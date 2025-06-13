BlackRock's BUIDL fund nears $3 billion, tripling in less than 90 days

PANews
2025/06/13 13:53
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Cryptoslate, BlackRock's US Dollar Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) expanded by about $1 billion between March 26 and June 11, accounting for about half of the $2 billion growth in the tokenized U.S. Treasury market during the same period. As of now, according to rwa.xyz data, BUIDL is currently worth $2.89 billion, making it the largest tokenized money fund, accounting for 40% of the $7.34 billion market. March 26 was an important time node, when Ethena Labs stopped increasing its fund share of its stablecoin USDtb. Most of BUIDL's growth in 2025 came from USDtb, with 90% of its reserves totaling $1.3 billion injected into the fund. Even without Ethena's push, BUIDL still achieved a significant 35% growth in less than three months, highlighting the strong demand for regulated high-yield cash instruments on public blockchains.

Furthermore, the fund has nearly tripled in size since it hit $1 billion on March 13. However, the fact that it took the fund less than 90 days to triple in size demonstrates the surging interest in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), especially tokenized U.S. Treasuries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

PANews reported on July 31st that US President Trump announced on social media that the United States has agreed to a comprehensive and complete trade agreement with South Korea. The
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13983-4.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.368-1.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:46
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01406-8.40%
U Coin
U$0.01114-3.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.23+12.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:25
With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Azuma On July 25th, Beijing time, the interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Resolv officially announced that it will gradually turn on its "fee switch," transferring
Planet
PLANET$0.000000945-0.94%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.19921-2.96%
Ethena
ENA$0.6291+8.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:00

Trending News

More

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.

Invesco Galaxy Submits Solana Spot ETF Listing Application to Cboe