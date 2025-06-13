XRP Moves Into High Gear With Bitgo as Institutional DeFi Race Accelerates

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 10:30
Movement
MOVE$0.141+0.49%
GET
GET$0.006059+12.47%
XRP
XRP$3.1261-0.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002153-10.10%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.004068-0.07%

Bitgo has expanded XRP-related DeFi access by adding custody support for Flare and Songbird. The move enables institutions to securely store assets connected to the XRP ecosystem, with staking support planned.

Bitgo Lights up Flare Support— XRP Institutions Get DeFi Infrastructure

Digital asset infrastructure and custodian provider Bitgo announced on June 12 the addition of support for Flare (FLR) and Songbird (SGB), two Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible networks designed to enable decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases for assets like XRP. The announcement comes amid rising institutional interest in XRP-enabled infrastructure: Nasdaq-listed energy company Vivopower recently committed $100 million in XRP to Flare’s ecosystem using its non-custodial FAssets protocol. This strategic move allows DeFi participation for XRP while preserving its native security properties, signaling a shift in corporate treasury management through decentralized tools.

Bitgo now offers custody and self-custody solutions for both FLR and SGB, including hot and cold wallet options, with staking and delegation support planned for release later this year. The company stated:

Flare’s architecture includes tools like the Flare Time Series Oracle and Data Connector, enabling secure access to price data and external information. Its FAssets system lets non-smart contract assets like XRP and bitcoin be utilized within DeFi without relinquishing custody.

Songbird functions as Flare’s canary network, providing a live testing ground for the same protocols. Hugo Philion, CEO of Flare, stated: “Partnering with a well-established, U.S.-based qualified custodian like Bitgo is a key milestone in Flare’s institutional journey.” The partnership between Bitgo and Flare, paired with Vivopower’s XRP deployment, reflects accelerating institutional demand for regulated, data-enabled blockchain infrastructure built around XRP and similar assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

PANews reported on July 31st that US President Trump announced on social media that the United States has agreed to a comprehensive and complete trade agreement with South Korea. The
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13983-4.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.368-1.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:46
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01406-8.40%
U Coin
U$0.01114-3.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.23+12.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:25
With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Azuma On July 25th, Beijing time, the interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Resolv officially announced that it will gradually turn on its "fee switch," transferring
Planet
PLANET$0.000000945-0.94%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.19921-2.96%
Ethena
ENA$0.6291+8.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:00

Trending News

More

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.

Invesco Galaxy Submits Solana Spot ETF Listing Application to Cboe