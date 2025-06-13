Analysis: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummet in value after Israeli airstrike on Iran

PANews
2025/06/13 10:09

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, on Friday morning, the largest digital asset Bitcoin fell 3% in the Singapore market to below $103,000, while smaller cryptocurrencies saw larger declines. The second-ranked token Ethereum fell by about 6.9% at one point. "Cryptocurrencies reacted negatively to the news of Israel's attack on Iran, in line with major risk assets," said Caroline Moren, co-founder of Orbit Markets, a crypto derivatives liquidity provider. "We expect to see technical support around $101,000, but geopolitical news will drive price movements in the short term."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

PANews reported on July 31st that US President Trump announced on social media that the United States has agreed to a comprehensive and complete trade agreement with South Korea. The
Polytrade
TRADE$0,13983-4,17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,368-1,04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:46
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0,01406-8,40%
U Coin
U$0,01114-3,13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,23+12,85%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:25
With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Azuma On July 25th, Beijing time, the interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Resolv officially announced that it will gradually turn on its "fee switch," transferring
Planet
PLANET$0,000000945-0,94%
Resolv
RESOLV$0,19921-2,96%
Ethena
ENA$0,6291+8,89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:00

Trending News

More

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.

Invesco Galaxy Submits Solana Spot ETF Listing Application to Cboe