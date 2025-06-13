Anthony Pompliano to lead listed company ProCapBTC to raise $750 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews
2025/06/13 10:21
WELL3
WELL$0.000152-1.17%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the Financial Times, Anthony Pompliano, a well-known US crypto KOL, plans to serve as CEO of the listed company ProCapBTC. The company is negotiating a merger with the SPAC platform Columbus Circle Capital 1, and plans to raise $750 million to purchase Bitcoin. Of this, $500 million will be raised through equity financing and $250 million through convertible bonds. Columbus Circle Capital 1 is supported by Cohen & Company investment bank and just completed a $250 million IPO at the end of May.

According to people familiar with the matter, the deal could be announced as early as next week, but the specific terms are still under negotiation. ProCapBTC will adopt a Bitcoin allocation strategy similar to MicroStrategy. Pompliano just completed $220 million in financing for another SPAC platform he operated independently last month.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

PANews reported on July 31st that US President Trump announced on social media that the United States has agreed to a comprehensive and complete trade agreement with South Korea. The
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13983-4.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.368-1.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:46
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01406-8.40%
U Coin
U$0.01114-3.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.23+12.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:25
With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Azuma On July 25th, Beijing time, the interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Resolv officially announced that it will gradually turn on its "fee switch," transferring
Planet
PLANET$0.000000945-0.94%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.19921-2.96%
Ethena
ENA$0.6291+8.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:00

Trending News

More

Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Robinhood's crypto revenue for Q2 2025 was $160 million, compared to market expectations of $162.1 million.

Invesco Galaxy Submits Solana Spot ETF Listing Application to Cboe