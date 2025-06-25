PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000.

Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and vaults, were not affected and the incident was limited to a test contract for automatic leverage, which has been suspended. The UI router has been temporarily suspended and will be restored soon.

