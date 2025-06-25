Barclays says no to crypto transactions using credit cards

2025/06/25
Another day, another bank turning its back on crypto. Barclays’ card ban underscores the growing tension between digital assets and traditional finance.

According to a notice on its official website, Barclays will start blocking all cryptocurrency purchases made with its credit cards beginning June 27, 2025. The UK banking giant cited concerns over market volatility and consumer debt risks, arguing that sudden price drops could leave cardholders unable to repay borrowed funds.

The policy also highlights the lack of regulatory safeguards. Unlike traditional investments, crypto purchases aren’t covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, Barclays said in the notice.

Barclays’ quiet crackdown on crypto access

Barclays’ decision to block crypto credit card transactions is the latest move in a years-long tug-of-war between UK banks and digital assets. By halting credit card access to crypto, the bank is making a calculated risk assessment that prioritizes customer debt exposure over market participation.

While the policy might feel abrupt, it’s consistent with Barclays’ longstanding skepticism toward crypto. Back in 2021, a longtime customer vented on Reddit after the bank froze their account for attempting a transfer to Crypto.com.

Despite passing security checks, the user faced a 15-day review, with Barclays citing “protection” as the reason, a move that sparked backlash for its selective enforcement (gambling transactions, for instance, faced no such scrutiny).

This isn’t an isolated stance. Barclays joins a cohort of major financial institutions, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Chase UK, and Starling, that have either fully blocked or tightly constrained crypto-related transactions. Industry reaction has been split.

The Payments Association has historically opposed blanket crypto bans, arguing they unfairly equate digital assets with gambling. In 2023, the group challenged a proposed UK crackdown on credit card crypto purchases, with policy head Riccardo Tordera-Ricchi stating consumers should be trusted to “make informed decisions within their existing credit limits.”

Which options are customers left with?

With Barclays exiting the space via credit rails, UK crypto users are left with fewer mainstream onramps. According to MoonPay, banks like RBS remain comparatively open to crypto activity, while others, such as NatWest and Metro Bank, have tightened restrictions or blocked transactions outright.

Users looking for alternatives may need to shift to debit payments, use third-party payment methods like Apple Pay or Google Pay, or rely on platforms such as MoonPay that offer non-custodial services and broader acceptance rates.

Meanwhile, Barclays’ restriction contrasts with its own exploration of blockchain for institutional use. In 2017, Barclays’ CTO discussed private, permissioned blockchain pilots aimed at streamlining trade processes.

More recently, it took part in a landmark institutional trade using JPMorgan’s Onyx tokenized collateral network alongside BlackRock, showcasing its engagement with blockchain frameworks.

DOJ Will Not Charge Dragonfly In Tornado Cash Case, Managing Partner Says

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will allegedly not bring charges against Dragonfly amid Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm’s federal trial this month in Manhattan, the crypto investment firm’s managing partner, Haseeb Qureshi, said this week. DOJ Walks Back Dragonfly Indictment as Roman Storm Trial Nears Conclusion According to a July 28 report from the crypto executive , the DOJ will not indict Dragonfly on criminal charges stemming from its connections to the troubled crypto mixer Tornado Cash. Since our statement on Friday, we've received overwhelming support from across the crypto, tech, and venture communities. We want to sincerely thank you all for standing behind us. The DOJ has now backtracked. They have stated on the record in the trial Monday morning that the… https://t.co/3zQRAwmal6 pic.twitter.com/9vSrJseTMx — Haseeb ＞|＜ (@hosseeb) July 29, 2025 Including a screenshot of court testimony from federal prosecutor Nathan Rehn, Qureshi slammed the DOJ’s open court statements on Friday as “unprecedented” and “a clear violation of DOJ policy.” “The DOJ has now backtracked,” Qureshi said in the Monday X post. “They have stated on the record in the trial Monday morning that the media reports that they were planning to bring charges against Dragonfly were inaccurate, and neither Dragonfly nor any of its principals are targets in their investigation.” The Dragonfly executive also took time to show public support for Storm as his landmark trial begins to wrap up in the Manhattan federal courthouse. “With that behind us, the focus should remain on Roman Storm’s trial, which is now nearing closing arguments as soon as this week,” said Qureshi. “Its outcome will have massive implications for open-source software and privacy rights in America.” “We are hopeful that the American judicial system will get this right,” he added. It’s been an intense few weeks for Storm as he attempts to bolster financial contributions amid his trial on money laundering charges and sanctions violations. Prosecutors claim Storm laundered and concealed more than $1 billion through Tornado Cash—including hundreds of millions for the Lazarus Group, North Korea’s state-sponsored hacking organization. If convicted, Storm faces up to 45 years in federal prison.
Hong Kong unveils digital asset policy 2.0 to boost stablecoin use, RWA tokenization, and regulation

Hong Kong is stepping up its digital asset push with a new policy roadmap designed to scale innovation, regulation, and adoption. On June 26, the Hong Kong government issued Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets, outlining the…
Shiba Inu price drops amid $100m open interest exodus: what’s next?

SHIB’s open interest just shed over $100 million in days, marking one of its steepest pullbacks since mid-July, after briefly peaking at $328 million. With Shibarium’s TVL dwindling and broader memecoin sentiment cooling, traders are questioning whether burns alone can…
