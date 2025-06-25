A whale deposited 4,148 ETH to Coinbase an hour ago, and then transferred out 9.1 million USDT

PANews reported on June 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xbA7...385ae recharged 4,148 ETH (about 10.08 million US dollars) to Coinbase one hour ago, and then transferred out 9.1 million USDT, apparently completing the sell-off.
The whale withdrew a total of 16,910.45 ETH (total value of 38.24 million USD) at an average price of 2,261 USD between April 10 and May 14. If all of them are sold this time, a profit of 700,000 USD will be made, and the wallet still holds 11,854 ETH.
