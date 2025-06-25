Codex now supports native USDC PANews 2025/06/25 10:07

NOW $0.00719 +9.60% USDC $0.9999 -0.01%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official announcement of Codex, USDC native coin has been launched on Codex. It is reported that Codex is building a blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins. Earlier in April, it was reported that Codex completed a US$15.8 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly .