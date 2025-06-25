FTX/Alameda linked wallet deposited $9.07 million worth of SOL to Coinbase 4 hours ago PANews 2025/06/25 09:28

SOL $177.88 -1.82% WALLET $0.02154 +4.86%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet related to FTX/Alameda deposited 62,496.7 SOL (worth US$9.07 million) into Coinbase 4 hours ago. The wallet still holds 110,195.75 SOL, worth $16.07 million.