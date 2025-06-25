Solana gets new tools to slash validators that engage in sandwich attack

Crypto.news
2025/06/25 03:21
Wink
LIKE$0.010561-2.52%

Solana-based Marinade Finance has unveiled new tools to combat validators that take advantage of traders.

Bad actors among Solana validators have long posed a challenge, but native protocols are stepping up efforts to address the issue. On Tuesday, June 24, Marinade Finance rolled out a suite of tools designed to detect and block validators engaging in sandwich attacks against users.

Sandwich attacks occur when validators strategically place a transaction both before and after a user’s trade. Because validators can control transaction sequencing, they exploit this advantage to extract profit — at the trader’s expense.

Marinade identified such behavior in SOL delegated through its Stake Auction Marketplace. In response, the team developed more effective blacklisting mechanisms and added slashing tools that penalize malicious validators by cutting their rewards.

Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko praises the move

To further mitigate risks, Marinade introduced Marinade Select, a curated list of trusted validators that other stakers can follow. The move has already gained notable support, including from Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, particularly in the context of liquid staking.

Yakovenko emphasized that liquid staking protocols like Marinade, Jito, and Lido should provide feedback on validator performance. This feedback loop, he argued, can help insulate the broader ecosystem from bad actors.

Solana Foundation has been actively trying to overhaul its validator ecosystem for a while. In April, the Foundation announced that it would start cutting small validators from its delegation program. Namely, the organization gives some of its SOL tokens to validators to boost their earnings.

Still, challenges for Solana’s validator ecosystem remain. Due to high fixed costs associated with running a node, many validators struggle to break even. This is why some of them resort to operations such as sandwich attacks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian cybercriminal Cameron Albert Redman was sentenced to one year in prison for an NFT scam, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's
U Coin
U$0.01121-2.69%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001365--%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004893+0.55%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007109-3.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 22:52
Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

PANews reported on July 30 that Nano Labs announced an investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., the BNB strategic reserve company, according to an official announcement, to further strengthen the BNB
Binance Coin
BNB$793.14-1.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 18:56
Shiba Inu price drops amid $100m open interest exodus: what’s next?

Shiba Inu price drops amid $100m open interest exodus: what’s next?

SHIB’s open interest just shed over $100 million in days, marking one of its steepest pullbacks since mid-July, after briefly peaking at $328 million. With Shibarium’s TVL dwindling and broader memecoin sentiment cooling, traders are questioning whether burns alone can…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000669-4.56%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001286-1.98%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.02268-24.40%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001529-28.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 04:37

Trending News

More

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

Shiba Inu price drops amid $100m open interest exodus: what’s next?

Resolv: Increased allocation of Season 2 airdrop to 5% of total token supply

Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets