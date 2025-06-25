Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap goes full HODL mode with $387m Bitcoin splash

Anthony Pompliano didn’t wait for the ink to dry. Just one day after announcing a $1 billion SPAC deal, ProCap scooped up 3,724 Bitcoin, locking in exposure for investors before markets could blink.

According to a June 24 press release, Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC, LLC purchased 3,724 Bitcoins (BTC) at a time-weighted average price of $103,785 per BTC on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after announcing its $1 billion SPAC merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp.

The aggressive initial purchase, worth roughly $387 million, was funded directly from a $750 million capital raise disclosed as part of the SPAC deal. The newly created company plans to hold the full amount of Bitcoin on its balance sheet and is expected to continue accumulating after it transitions into ProCap Financial, Inc., a publicly traded entity focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services.

Anthony Pompliano’s billion-dollar bet on the new institutional standard

For Pompliano and his team, the decision to buy and hold $387 million worth of Bitcoin as part of a long-term accumulation strategy is less about optics and more about conviction.

In public remarks and SEC filings, ProCap has made it clear that it views BTC not just as an asset, but as a benchmark. “Bitcoin is the new hurdle rate,” the company stated—underscoring its belief that the cryptocurrency is no longer speculative, but rather the minimum acceptable performance standard for capital deployment.

By frontloading its BTC treasury with millions worth of the original cryptocurrency instead of holding idle dollars post-raise, ProCap is signaling a departure from traditional finance’s risk-averse playbook and leaning into Bitcoin as a base-layer financial asset.

This isn’t just theory. Since 2020, public companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets have outperformed their cash-heavy peers by staggering margins. Strategy, the most aggressive corporate adopter, saw its stock surge more than 3,000% at one point, not because of its core software business, but because of its Bitcoin treasury.

Now, ProCap is doubling down on the same playbook, but with a twist: It’s not just hoarding BTC: it’s building financial infrastructure around it.

