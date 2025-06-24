Grayscale updates Solana spot ETF S-1 filing, discloses 2.5% management fee PANews 2025/06/24 23:43

PANews reported on June 24 that SEC documents showed that Grayscale recently submitted the latest version of the S-1/A application document for the spot Solana ETF (Grayscale Solana Trust, SOL), and disclosed in the document that the management fee rate of the trust product is 2.5%.