USDT supply hits $156.1b all-time high, 90% on Tron and Ethereum

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:27

Tether’s USDT reached an all-time high in supply at $156.1 billion, with most of the stablecoin circulating on Tron and Ethereum.

Despite renewed hype around Circle, Tether continues to dominate the stablecoin market. On Tuesday, June 24, USDT’s outstanding supply hit an all-time high of $156.1 billion. Notably, 90% of that supply is concentrated on just two networks: Ethereum and Tron.

USDT outstanding supply

Over half of USDT stablecoins, or 50.47%, are now on Tron (TRX), while almost 40% are on Ethereum (ETH). Less than 10% of USDT supply is distributed across other blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, Cosmos, Avalanche, and others.

Circle’s USDC has gained more traction on many of these smaller chains. For instance, Solana hosts nearly $7.5 billion worth of USDC compared to just $2.3 billion of USDT. Still, despite USDC’s growing popularity, USDT’s dominance has remained largely stable.

Stablecoin dominance, with USDT and USDC in the lead

Currently, USDT accounts for 62.10% of stablecoin supply across all chains, while USDC holds around 24%. However, USDT saw a dip in dominance near the end of 2024, coinciding with the implementation of the European Union’s MiCA stablecoin regulations.

What’s the future for USDT?

Instead of trying to comply with MiCA regulation, Tether chose to withdraw from the market completely. It had discontinued its EURT stablecoin, as well as faced delisting on several major exchanges. Still, Tether’s leadership would not relent, declining to enact full reserve transparency.

Still, the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act could pose new problems for Tether, where it controls a dominant market share. However, experts are not convinced that the GENIUS Act would force the Tether out of the U.S. market.

For now, Tether’s strategic focus remains on Asia, where it continues to be a preferred option for crypto payments—particularly on the Tron network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian cybercriminal Cameron Albert Redman was sentenced to one year in prison for an NFT scam, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's
U Coin
U$0.01129-1.82%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001365--%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004881+0.06%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007112-4.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 22:52
Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

PANews reported on July 30 that Nano Labs announced an investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., the BNB strategic reserve company, according to an official announcement, to further strengthen the BNB
Binance Coin
BNB$793.42-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 18:56
Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request

Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request

Proposed filings aim to eliminate the need for individual ETF approvals and come a day after the SEC greenlit in-kind transactions for crypto funds.
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01408-8.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1411+0.71%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00240315-0.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 04:54

Trending News

More

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request

Shiba Inu price drops amid $100m open interest exodus: what’s next?

Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets