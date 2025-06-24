Anchorage calls on U.S. lawmakers to prioritize customer asset security

2025/06/24
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Crypto In America , the U.S. Senate focused on market structure issues this week. Anchorage co-founder Nathan McCauley said that Anchorage is encouraging lawmakers to prioritize "bankruptcy isolation" measures to separate customer assets from platform company funds to protect customer assets when the platform goes bankrupt.

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian cybercriminal Cameron Albert Redman was sentenced to one year in prison for an NFT scam, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's
PANews2025/07/30 22:52
PANews reported on July 30 that Nano Labs announced an investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., the BNB strategic reserve company, according to an official announcement, to further strengthen the BNB
Proposed filings aim to eliminate the need for individual ETF approvals and come a day after the SEC greenlit in-kind transactions for crypto funds.
