Michael Saylor publishes BTC credit model to support risk and spread assessment PANews 2025/06/24 18:42

BTC $117.908,4 +%0,06 U $0,01129 -%1,74

PANews reported on June 24 that Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, said the agency is exploring how to include cryptocurrency holdings in mortgage eligibility requirements. Michael Saylor responded that his team has developed a BTC credit model that takes into account loan term, collateral coverage, BTC price, volatility and annualized return expectations to generate statistical data on Bitcoin risk and credit spreads. The model is now available on the official website and users can try it out online.