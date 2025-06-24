Ripple’s Arthur Britto resurfaces on X after 14-year silence

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 18:35
XRP
XRP$3.1-0.89%

A mysterious Ripple co-founder and co-developer of XRP Ledger has resurfaced on X after 14 years of silence, sparking speculation that his reappearance means big things are ahead for XRP.

Arthur Britto, a mysterious co-creator of the XRP Ledger alongside David Schwartz and Jed McCaleb and also a co-founder of Ripple, posted on X today for the first time in 14 years.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz confirmed that the post, which contained a single emoji, was legitimate and not the result of any hack or unauthorized access.

The development sparked excitement in the XRP community, as Britto has kept an extremely low profile despite his key role in the project. He has never given interviews, appeared in photos, or taken part in public discussions.

The secrecy surrounding Britto has even fueled speculation about whether he’s a real person. However, this seems unlikely as Ripple CTO David Schwartz has publicly referenced Britto before.

In a 2021 thread on X, Schwartz confirmed Britto is a “separate and distinct human being” who is simply “intensely private.” In that thread, Schwartz also mentioned that Britto was entitled to 2% of assets created with the Stellar ledger, referencing an agreement that Jed McCaleb allegedly violated.

Ripple's Arthur Britto resurfaces on X after 14-year silence - 1

Britto has also been tied to the bold claim that “XRP was designed to reach $10,000,” a statement that gained traction from a 2019 YouTube video claiming he made the prediction in 2017. However, there’s no confirmed source linking the quote directly to him.

What is confirmed is Britto’s original focus on utility over hype. In a 2013 internal memo, Britto wrote:

Some users believe Britto’s sudden reappearance could signal major developments ahead for XRP.

“The network is waking up. And Britto doesn’t post for nothing,” wrote John Squire, highlighting the coincidence that Britto’s return came as XRP hit 1.5 million transactions in 24 hours, the highest volume in four months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian cybercriminal Cameron Albert Redman was sentenced to one year in prison for an NFT scam, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's
U Coin
U$0.01129-1.82%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001365--%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004881+0.06%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007112-4.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 22:52
Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

PANews reported on July 30 that Nano Labs announced an investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., the BNB strategic reserve company, according to an official announcement, to further strengthen the BNB
Binance Coin
BNB$793.42-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 18:56
Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request

Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request

Proposed filings aim to eliminate the need for individual ETF approvals and come a day after the SEC greenlit in-kind transactions for crypto funds.
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01408-8.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1411+0.71%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00240315-0.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 04:54

Trending News

More

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request

Shiba Inu price drops amid $100m open interest exodus: what’s next?

Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets