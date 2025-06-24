OMFIF survey: 70% of central banks are reluctant to invest in the US dollar due to the US political environment, and 32% of central bank reserve managers plan to increase their gold allocation ratio w

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the latest survey of the Official Forum of International Monetary and Financial Institutions (OMFIF), due to the US political environment, 70% of central bank reserve managers expressed their unwillingness to invest in US dollars, a significant increase from 31% in 2024.
At the same time, 32% of central bank reserve managers plan to increase their gold allocations in the next 12 to 24 months, the highest level in at least five years.
