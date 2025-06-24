Analysis: Circle's valuation exceeds $60 billion, and the focus of the crypto market shifts

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the latest data from Matrixport, Circle's valuation has reached $60 billion, which is roughly the same as the total amount of USDC in circulation ($61.2 billion) and has remained stable over the past three months. In contrast, Coinbase's current market value is $78.3 billion. The comparison between the two reflects that market attention is gradually shifting from diversified trading platforms to core crypto infrastructure companies such as stablecoin issuance.

Analysts believe that capital is accelerating to infrastructure-based crypto companies, and the recent IPO boom further verifies the continued increase in institutional funds. This trend is also seen as one of the important supporting factors for Bitcoin to maintain its strength in 2025, although the market may still face consolidation in the short term.