Crypto market rebounds as Trump announces potential Israel-Iran ceasefire

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 13:35
U Coin
U$0.01129-1.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.314-1.63%

The cryptocurrency market rallied on Tuesday, June 24, following news of a potential truce between Israel and Iran, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. 

According to a June 24 report by Reuters, Trump said both countries had agreed to end hostilities after a 12-day conflict, though Israel has yet to confirm the agreement, and missiles were reportedly launched from Iran early Tuesday. 

Markets reacted swiftly. After suffering losses over the weekend due to concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 2.4% to $3.35 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 3.7% to $105,000, while Ethereum (ETH) surged 7% to $2,396. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) also posted strong gains of 7% and 6%, respectively.

Alternative’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index jumped 18 points to 65, marking a return to “Greed” territory. Other market indicators suggest improving sentiment. Data from Coinglass shows the average relative strength index across the market rose to 58, a neutral level. Open interest rose by 4% to $135 billion, while total liquidations dropped to $481 million, down 24% from the previous day.

Markets had turned lower just two days earlier when U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites sparked fears of prolonged conflict and economic disruption. Bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $98,615 at the time, with Ethereum and Solana dropping up to 10%. The attack also led to nearly $1 billion in crypto long-liquidations and a $40 billion loss in total market capitalization.

Traders now appear cautiously optimistic. Trump claimed the ceasefire was brokered in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and mediated through Qatari and U.S. diplomatic channels. While Iranian officials suggested a willingness to pause attacks if Israel halted further aggression, they stopped short of a full commitment.

In traditional markets, the ceasefire news also boosted sentiment. After-hours trading saw a 0.4% increase in S&P 500 futures, while oil prices fell from recent highs as concerns about disruptions to Gulf shipping routes subsided.

Crypto markets seem to be pricing in a de-escalation for the time being, but traders are still on the lookout for any new developments. The rally might depend on whether the ceasefire holds in the days ahead, as geopolitical risk is still high and neither party has officially confirmed a ceasefire.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

3 altcoins could outperform XRP in 2025 and turn a $2.7k investment into as much as $135k during the next bull run. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.0965-1.05%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023-8.00%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003898-8.94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 03:00
A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.2-2.94%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02151+4.67%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 09:12
With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

Author:Haotian A brief explanation of the news about @RobinhoodApp’s plan to build layer2 on Arbitrum: 1) From a technical perspective, Robinhood’s choice to support Arbitrum’s Nitro is no different from
WHY
WHY$0.00000002715-5.99%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 12:00

Trending News

More

These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025

Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request