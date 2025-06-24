Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $350 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 10 consecutive days

PANews
2025/06/24 12:00
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011385-8.93%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$350 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$218 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$51.216 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$106 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.562 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$5.6906 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.248 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$126.608 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.14%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$47.006 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

3 altcoins could outperform XRP in 2025 and turn a $2.7k investment into as much as $135k during the next bull run. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.0965-1.05%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023-8.00%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003898-8.94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 03:00
A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.2-2.94%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02151+4.67%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 09:12
With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

Author:Haotian A brief explanation of the news about @RobinhoodApp’s plan to build layer2 on Arbitrum: 1) From a technical perspective, Robinhood’s choice to support Arbitrum’s Nitro is no different from
WHY
WHY$0.00000002715-5.99%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 12:00

Trending News

More

These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025

Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request