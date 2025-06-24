Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$101 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$60.481 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.64 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.8321 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.31 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.292 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.996 billion.

