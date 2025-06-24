The Fed has removed the “reputational risk” from bank reviews, which may help banks serve the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the Federal Reserve announced that it would remove "reputational risk" from bank review standards and instead use more specific financial risk indicators for assessment. This adjustment is intended to provide clearer guidelines for bank supervision and may also enable banks to better serve digital asset companies and other crypto industry participants, after the industry generally complained that "de-banking" has hindered the development of cryptocurrencies in the United States.

The Fed emphasized in a statement that this move does not change the basic requirements for bank risk management, but will provide clearer regulatory guidance. Wyoming Senator Cynthia Loomis called it a "phased victory" while pointing out that further policy improvements are still needed. The decision aligns the Fed's regulatory standards with those of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

3 altcoins could outperform XRP in 2025 and turn a $2.7k investment into as much as $135k during the next bull run.
A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US
With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

Author:Haotian A brief explanation of the news about @RobinhoodApp's plan to build layer2 on Arbitrum: 1) From a technical perspective, Robinhood's choice to support Arbitrum's Nitro is no different from
