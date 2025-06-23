Karsa, a virtual account for US dollar wallet incubated by Y Combinator, is officially launched PANews 2025/06/23 23:07

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Privy , Karsa , a crypto project incubated by Y Combinator , has officially launched, providing global US dollar account services to users in emerging markets such as Pakistan, India, Nigeria and Kenya. Users can easily send and receive US dollars, and in the future, consumption will also be supported, borderless and barrier-free, and global financial services will be realized based on encryption technology, and account security is guaranteed by Privy .