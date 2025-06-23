ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro PANews 2025/06/23 21:25

PANews reported on June 23 that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde once again called on European lawmakers on Monday to pass legislation to pave the way for the launch of the digital euro. Lagarde said: "A legislative framework should be established quickly to pave the way for the possible introduction of a digital euro. By making the right policy choices, we can take advantage of the current momentum and boost the economic prospects of Europe and its citizens."