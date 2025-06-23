US media: Israel seeks to end conflict with Iran as soon as possible

PANews
2025/06/23 19:05
PANews June 23 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, officials said that Israel continues to attack Iran's military infrastructure, but is seeking to end the war with Iran as soon as possible. At the same time, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Grossi said that the US attack on Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility is expected to cause "very significant damage."

