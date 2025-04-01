Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.1) PANews 2025/04/01 11:17

MEME $0.001764 +0.11% AI $0.1311 -0.45% MEMES $0.0000884 -0.72%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/1 Update:

CZ destroys donated meme tokens

$RFC Musk @@IfindRetards again, gaining a lot of attention

$4444 Four.Meme Change the CA address suffix to 4444, unlucky but will not affect dog hunting ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!