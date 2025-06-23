Wyoming’s WYST stablecoin set to launch on August 20 at Blockchain Symposium

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:49
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01611-1.76%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253+0.07%

Wyoming’s first-of-its-kind state-issued stablecoin WYST will officially launch on August 20, with the state confirming plans to debut the token at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson, WY.

The new timeline was announced by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission after their latest monthly meeting held on June 19, following earlier delays related to vendor contracting and regulatory preparations.

According to a memo released on June 19, the WYST project is in its final stretch, with key tasks now underway across finance, legal, tech, and operational teams. The Commission finalizing rules around reserves management, establishing accounting infrastructure, and signing contracts with partners.

On the technical side, smart contracts for WYST are being redeployed on test networks and will soon be migrated to mainnet blockchains. A new website, stabletoken.wyo.gov, is also being prepared to go live ahead of the announcement.

Authorized by the Wyoming Stable Token Act in 2023, WYST is one of the most ambitious efforts yet by a U.S. state to issue its own digital currency. Unlike private stablecoins, WYST is issued and governed by a public commission, with oversight from state officials and built-in compliance mechanisms. It’s backed by a combination of cash, U.S. Treasuries, and repurchase agreements. The state hopes to position WYST as a trusted digital payment tool for businesses, residents, and blockchain developers, particularly in Wyoming’s growing crypto and fintech ecosystem.

While the June 19 memo didn’t specify which blockchains WYST will launch on, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission has ranked Aptos (APT) and Solana (SOL) as the top-performing blockchain candidates for WYST, with both platforms tying for first place in the evaluation process.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Chainwire, Midl, a Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure, announced the completion of a $2.4 million seed round led by Draper Associates and with participation
SEED
SEED$0.001064-1.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:38
These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

3 altcoins could outperform XRP in 2025 and turn a $2.7k investment into as much as $135k during the next bull run. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.0857-1.50%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023-8.00%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003898-8.94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 03:00
A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.99-3.75%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0214+4.08%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 09:12

Trending News

More

Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request