Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

2025/06/23 15:33
Cardone Capital has become the first real estate investment firm to adopt a full-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy after it added roughly 1000 Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

According to CEO Grant Cardone, the move marks the integration of “the two best-in-class assets,” combining real estate with Bitcoin as part of its broader investment strategy.

The transaction was valued at approximately $101 million based on current market prices, and positions the firm ahead of crypto mining companies such as Core Scientific and Cipher Mining in terms of BTC holdings.

Further, Cardone said his company intends to acquire up to 3,000 BTC by the end of 2025.

At current price levels, this would bring Cardone Capital’s total BTC holdings to over $400 million, solidifying its place among the top institutional holders of the digital asset.

Cardone Capital currently manages over $5 billion in assets, including more than 14,200 rental units and 500,000 square feet of office space.

Momentum for Cardone Capital’s Bitcoin treasury strategy appears to have grown out of its earlier attempt to integrate digital assets into its real estate portfolio.

The firm launched the 10X Miami River Bitcoin Fund in May, combining real estate and cryptocurrency in a single investment vehicle. It includes a 346-unit apartment complex situated on the Miami River, paired with $15 million in Bitcoin.

A portion of rental income from the property was earmarked for conversion into BTC, creating a built-in mechanism for continued digital asset accumulation.

However, Grant Cardone’s interest in blockchain technology predates these recent initiatives. 

In early 2024, he listed his $42 million Golden Beach property on Propy, a blockchain-based real estate platform. The platform uses a decentralized title registry and escrow protocol to facilitate secure transactions and offers the property for sale in both Bitcoin and USD.

“We are all in on blockchain revolutionizing real estate,” he said at the time, adding that seamless and immutable transactions represented the future of the industry.

Alongside the real-estate mogul, a number of other public companies announced Bitcoin acquisitions this week.

For instance, Parataxis Holdings, a New York–based investment firm, disclosed its plan to acquire South Korea’s Bridge Biotherapeutics for approximately $18 million. The deal, pending shareholder approval, will convert the KOSDAQ-listed biotech company into Parataxis Korea, a publicly traded Bitcoin-native treasury firm.

Parataxis said the revamped entity will adopt a long-term BTC accumulation strategy while continuing its biotech operations under a dual-business model.

Earlier in the week, Canadian digital assets firm Universal Digital confirmed plans to swap its altcoin holdings and exchange them for Bitcoin.

