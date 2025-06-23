An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, an institution used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH at an average price of US$2,400 during the market decline in the past three days.
In the past 11 days, the institution has invested a total of $333.78 million in Wintermute and Coinbase over-the-counter transactions to acquire 132,535 ETH (average price of $2,518), and currently has a floating loss of $36.68 million (-11%). The previously obtained profits of more than $30 million are facing the risk of being reversed.
