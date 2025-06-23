Hacken: Recent security incidents were caused by "human error" leading to private key leakage

PANews
2025/06/23 07:05
HAI
HAI$0.008944-4.62%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002715-5.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01607-2.36%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, Ukrainian Web3 cybersecurity company Hacken said that the reason why its native HAI token was minted in almost unlimited quantities and its value plummeted by about 98% was due to the leakage of private keys caused by "human error". In the incident, the private key of an account with minting authority was leaked, and the attacker made a profit of about $250,000, minted about 900 million HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, and the token supply almost doubled. The price once plummeted by 97%, and the market value fell from about $12.7 million to $7.2 million. It recovered slightly on Sunday.

Hacken co-founder Dyma Budorin admitted that he was responsible for not enabling the multi-signature bridge mechanism in a timely manner. The team has revoked the permissions of the account involved, saying that no other accounts have been leaked, and will publish an analysis report after investigation. In addition, Hacken hinted that it may conduct a token swap to compensate holders in the future, saying that this is a "major merger between HAI and Hacken equity shareholders, with a valuation of over $100 million."

Earlier on June 21, it was reported that the Hacken token $HAI plummeted due to a major security vulnerability and was suspected of being manipulated by the contract.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Chainwire, Midl, a Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure, announced the completion of a $2.4 million seed round led by Draper Associates and with participation
SEED
SEED$0.001047-2.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:38
A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.07-3.64%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02139+4.03%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 09:12
With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

Author:Haotian A brief explanation of the news about @RobinhoodApp’s plan to build layer2 on Arbitrum: 1) From a technical perspective, Robinhood’s choice to support Arbitrum’s Nitro is no different from
WHY
WHY$0.00000002715-5.99%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 12:00

Trending News

More

Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request

Shiba Inu price drops amid $100m open interest exodus: what’s next?