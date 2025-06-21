CoinMarketCap: Malicious code has been identified and removed from the website, and the team is continuing to investigate and take measures to strengthen security

[LIVE] Ten Years of Ethereum: From Smart Contracts to a Global Financial Layer

Ethereum marks a historic milestone this week: its 10-year anniversary. Since its genesis block in July 2015, Ethereum has evolved from a novel smart contract platform into the backbone of decentralized finance, NFTs, DAOs, and a new generation of internet infrastructure. Over the past decade, it has redefined how value moves online—supporting permissionless innovation, open finance, and a global developer community pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on-chain. As Ethereum enters its second decade, the conversation is no longer just about technology—it’s about economic infrastructure, cultural shifts, and resilience. From proof-of-work to proof-of-stake , from early ICO mania to scalable Layer 2s, Ethereum’s journey has been anything but linear, yet its impact has been undeniable. Ten Years: Hackerspace to Infrastructure Developer Lefteris Karapetsas reflects on Ethereum’s 10-year anniversary with a powerful throwback to July 30, 2015—when a small team of hackers in Berlin launched what would become one of the most transformative technologies of the decade. As he looks ahead to the next 10, 25, and even 100 years, he challenges the next generation to shape Ethereum’s future: “What will you build?” It was this day 10 years ago, 30th of July 2015, that we changed the world forever. We were a small team of hackers in an office in Kreuzberg in Berlin and we had just launched the @ethereum network. The rest is history. Looking back at the last 10 years, I am excited about… pic.twitter.com/bXHJEgmi2u — Lefteris Karapetsas (@LefterisJP) July 30, 2025 Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) celebrates Ethereum’s 10th birthday with a nostalgic nod to the early days, sharing throwback photos from a decade ago. His post captures the unwavering dedication of early contributors who’ve been “all in” since the network’s launch in 2015. Happy 10th birthday @ethereum Here’s pics from 10 years ago. Been all in since the beginning and have no plans to leave anytime soon. $ETH https://t.co/2WvqrOolDs pic.twitter.com/e8aCVCBZRv — Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) July 30, 2025 CryptoNews will be covering the official “Ten Years of Ethereum” livestream—an event that reflects on Ethereum’s past and looks boldly toward its future. The lineup features Ethereum’s creator Vitalik Buterin, Tim Beiko, Joseph Lubin, and Ethereum Foundation executive directors Tomasz Stańczak and Hsiao-wei Wang. Tune in and join the global Ethereum community as we reflect, celebrate, and chart the next ten years of decentralized innovation.