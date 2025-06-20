Coinbase obtains EU crypto license and moves EU headquarters from Ireland to Luxembourg PANews 2025/06/20 21:52

PANews reported on June 20 that according to CNBC, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it had obtained the MiCA license issued by the Luxembourg financial regulator CSSF, becoming the first US crypto trading platform to be fully authorized by the European Union. The company also announced that it would move its EU headquarters from Ireland to Luxembourg, citing the latter's more forward-looking financial policy environment. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said: "Coinbase is fully committed to the European market, MiCA sets the standard, and Luxembourg is leading the industry with its pro-business environment and prudent regulatory approach."