KindlyMD and Nakamoto Announce $51.5 Million in New PIPE Financing to Support Bitcoin Reserve Program

PANews
2025/06/20 21:40
Nakamoto Games
NAKA$0,3794-2,54%

PANews June 20 news, according to Businesswire, Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), which had previously announced plans to merge with Bitcoin native holding company Nakamoto Holdings Inc., announced that it had completed an additional $51.5 million in private equity public offering financing ("PIPE financing") to support its plan to establish a Bitcoin reserve. So far, KindlyMD has raised approximately $563 million through PIPE financing, and if convertible bonds are included, a total of approximately $763 million has been raised. David Bailey, founder and CEO of Nakamoto, said the company will continue to implement its strategy to raise as much money as possible to buy as much Bitcoin as possible. The net proceeds from PIPE financing will be used by KindlyMD to purchase Bitcoin, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

PANews reported on July 31st that Scale AI competitor Surge AI is in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation. Surge AI's revenue in 2024 is expected to
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1305+0,15%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:23
Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth

Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth

By Joe Zhou, Foresight News Today marks Ethereum's tenth anniversary. Over the past decade, Ethereum has become the asset with the highest return on investment globally, perhaps unmatched. Over the
JOE
JOE$0,1604-3,95%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 07:00
USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network

USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network

According to PANews on July 30, Whale Alert monitoring shows that in the past 20 minutes, USDC Treasury minted a total of 750 million USDC in three batches on the
USDCoin
USDC$0,9999-0,01%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:31

Trending News

More

Scale AI competitor Surge AI in talks to raise funds at a $25 billion valuation

Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth

USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network

The Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time

The White House released a digital asset report, but there was no substantial update on the Bitcoin reserve plan.